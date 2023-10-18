ADVERTISEMENT

Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on Oct. 17 reintroduced the Adopt Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Transportation (GREET) Act, which aims to require the U.S. EPA to update its greenhouse gas (GHG) modeling for all renewable fuels under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Previous versions of the bill have been introduced several times, including in the U.S. Senate in 2020 and 2021 and the U.S. House of Representatives in 2021.

The Adopt GREET Act would specifically require the EPA to apply Argonne National Laboratory’s GREET model to any fuel for which the agency has approved a pathway and deemed qualified for the RFS. The bill would also require the EPA to update its modeling every five years or report to congress to affirm its modeling is current or otherwise explain why no updates were made.

“It’s past time for the EPA to update its greenhouse gas modeling for all biofuels, which would more accurately reflect the emissions reductions achieved by ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel,” Thune said. “This would not only underscore how homegrown biofuels can be a cleaner part of our energy security and environmental policy, driving value for South Dakota farmers, but also make biofuel exports more attractive to countries seeking to lower their transportation emissions.”

“It is critical that the EPA’s greenhouse gas modeling for biofuels be updated to fully reflect the newest science and technology,” Klobuchar said. “This legislation will allow us to fully recognize how ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel can contribute to our emissions reduction goals while expanding and promoting the use of clean energy and rural jobs across the country.”

The Renewable Fuels Association is thanking Thune and Klobuchar for reintroducing the bill. “This legislation would help ensure that renewable fuel regulations are based on sound science and current data, not speculative theories and obsolete information,” said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the RFA. “Around the world, the Argonne National Laboratory GREET model is recognized as the gold standard for analyzing the lifecycle greenhouse gases impacts of renewable fuels like ethanol, and the model is regularly updated to reflect efficiency improvements and technological advancements in the fuel production process. We thank Senators Thune and Klobuchar for bringing scientific integrity and accuracy to the federal government’s regulatory actions on renewable fuels.”

Growth Energy is also welcoming the reintroduction of the Adopt GREET Act. “Biofuels are playing a crucial role in helping our nation meet our energy and climate goals,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. “As a country, we can’t afford for renewable, affordable biofuels to be held back by outdated and inaccurate modeling. Years of rigorous, peer-reviewed research have shown that corn ethanol already cuts greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half compared to gasoline. Unfortunately, EPA’s outdated model fails to fully capture the enormous decarbonization potential of ethanol. Growth Energy and its members applaud Senators Thune and Klobuchar for sponsoring this commonsense legislation. It’s past time for the EPA to implement sound science and fully recognize biofuels’ outsized role in creating our clean energy future.”

The American Coalition for Ethanol is speaking out in support of the bill. “We appreciate Senator Thune’s and Klobuchar’s legislation, which helps lay the foundation for ethanol to decarbonize the transportation sector by requiring EPA to apply the latest GREET model to more accurately account for corn ethanol’s carbon intensity when establishing regulations which could impact ethanol use in the future,” said Brian Jennings, CEO of ACE.

“The U.S. Department of Energy GREET model, which is widely recognized as the gold standard tool to audit the energy and environmental effects of transportation fuels such as ethanol and gasoline, indicates that corn ethanol reduces greenhouse gases by 50 percent compared to gasoline,” he added.

“ACE is focused on helping farmers and ethanol producers maximize their low carbon investments, and while no model can fully replicate real-world activities, GREET is equipped with the best available science on lifecycle GHG emissions of transportation fuels and technologies because the assumptions and estimates used in GREET are under constant peer review and updates to the model occur annually,” Jennings continued.

In addition to the RFA, Growth Energy and ACE, the Adopt GREET Act is also supported by POET, Gevo, the National Corn Growers Association and the National Oilseed Processors Association.

Bill cosponsors include Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Deb Fischer, R-Neb.; Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Roger Marshall, R-Kan.; Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.; and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

A full copy of the Adopt GREET Act is available on Thune’s website.