By Clean Fuels Alliance America | October 23, 2023

Clean Fuels Alliance America announces the promotion of Jeff Earl to the director of state governmental affairs following the retirement of Floyd Vergara. In his new role, Earl will lead the organization’s efforts in advocating for enhanced state policies and initiatives to meet the needs of a growing market for biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

With a commitment to advancing the transition to cleaner and more sustainable fuels, Earl has been a valuable member of the Clean Fuels team for the past two years as Director of State Regulatory Affairs. His exceptional advocacy skills have made him a respected figure in state government, playing a pivotal role in shaping clean fuel policies while building strong relationships with key stakeholders in the industry.

Earl’s strategic vision and ability to navigate the complexities of the regulatory landscape have been instrumental in advancing the organization’s mission. Since joining the state affairs team, Earl has helped secure legislation for biodiesel incentives in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska creating potential demand for an additional 290 million gallons of biodiesel.

“Following his success in the Midwest, we are excited to have Jeff take on this important leadership role within our organization,” said Clean Fuels CEO Donnell Rehagen. “His expertise and dedication to the clean fuels industry will be invaluable as we continue to progress toward policies that represent the interest of our fuels while contributing to a more sustainable energy landscape.”

As director of state governmental affairs, Earl will oversee a team of government relations specialists while engaging with policymakers at the state level to continue developing low-carbon fuel programs and incentives that support homegrown production of clean fuels.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to continuing the distinguished work that Floyd has accomplished throughout his career,” said Earl. “Our industry is poised for great success, and I welcome the occasion to work with our members to develop policies that recognize the ingenuity of American farmers who provide our country with clean energy solutions for the hard-to-electrify sector.”

Earl holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and mass communications from Southeast Missouri State University and most recently served as legislative director for the Office of Missouri Governor.

Clean Fuels Alliance America congratulates Earl on his well-deserved promotion and looks forward to the positive impact his leadership will have on the organization’s mission and the broader clean fuels industry.