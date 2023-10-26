By Farnborough Airport | October 26, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Farnborough Airport, the home of British aviation and Europe’s leading airport for premium air travel connectivity, on Oct. 25 announced the sale of its millionth liter of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), further highlighting its aim to be a sustainability showcase for airports around the world.

Having begun to offer SAF to all its customers in 2021, Farnborough Airport has become one of the largest single-site suppliers of SAF to the business aviation community in the UK. It also became the first airport in the world to offer SAF at the same price as its standard Jet A1 fuel during the lead up to the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow.

Sustainable energy solutions are a key focus for Farnborough Airport, as CEO Simon Geere explains, “At Farnborough Airport, we want to be a genuine catalyst for change and are always looking for new ways to supply and create sustainable energy sources. We are proud of this milestone and our vision is to become a SAF only airport before the end of the decade, acting as an early adopter ‘of scale’ and accelerating the wider take-up of SAF across the aviation industry.”

Farnborough Airport is supplied SAF by fuel provider World Fuel Services. Director of European General Aviation Sales at World Fuel Services, Mark Atherton, applauds this leadership in sustainability. “We remain fully committed to supporting Farnborough Airport by continuing to aid in the procurement of sustainable fuels.”

This is the latest milestone in the Airport’s sustainability journey, the highlights of which include in 2018 becoming the first business aviation airport in the world to achieve carbon neutral status. Earlier this year, Farnborough Airport was awarded Level 4+, the highest level of carbon accreditation, by the Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme.

Having launched its Roadmap to Net Zero in 2022, where it has committed to be Net Zero for emissions within its direct control by 2030 or sooner, last week Farnborough Airport announced plans to embark one of the largest solar installations in the South East. The solar panels will be mounted onto the Airport’s iconic curved hangar roofs, as well as its state-of-the-art terminal building, the Airport’s control tower, its Ground Support Facility building, and its award winning 169 room hotel, the Aviator Hampshire, helping to generate 25 percent of the Airport’s power.