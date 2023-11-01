By Renewable Fuels Association | November 01, 2023

As President Biden kicks off a series of events focused on rural investment, 70 industry leaders covering nearly the entire supply chain for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) – including major airlines – called on the Biden Administration to unleash progress in de-carbonizing aviation by recognizing the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne GREET model under Section 40B(e) of the Inflation Reduction Act.

In an open letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the authors explain that “our ability to attract investment and build out U.S. SAF capacity will depend on how the program determines credit eligibility and valuation.” The default model for evaluating SAF misses key aspects of de-carbonization, including “climate smart and regenerative feedstock practices” supported by the IRA.

Fortunately, the IRA explicitly allows for the use of “any similar methodology” for determining SAF credit eligibility and valuation. As the letter explains, the Argonne GREET model “incorporates the latest biorefining and feedstock production efficiencies.” It accounts for “every aspect of the ‘full fuel lifecycle’” — from “land use changes” to “all stages of fuel and feedstock production and distribution.” Argonne GREET clearly meets statutory requirements, and unlike any new approach that would invite further delay, it is well-settled, durable, and updated regularly.

The authors note: “With the right market signals, we can de-carbonize aviation and spur a new wave of U.S. innovation and clean energy jobs. However, modeling uncertainty today is a multiyear development problem due to the buildout schedules of SAF production facilities.” Section 40B of the IRA cannot be implemented or used effectively if bio-innovators do not urgently receive clarity and certainty on this issue.

The administration should immediately recognize Argonne GREET and provide the certainty that will support long-term planning and investment in a more sustainable future for aviation.

The full letter and list of signatories is available here.