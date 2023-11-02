ADVERTISEMENT

Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.; Adrian Smith, R-Neb.; Angie Craig, D-Minn.; and Mark Pocan, D-Wisc., co-chairs of the House Biofuels Caucus, on Nov. 2 reintroduced the Adopt Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Transportation (GREET) Act, which aims to require the U.S. EPA to update its greenhouse gas (GHG) modeling for all renewable fuels under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Companion legislation was introduced by Sens. John Thune, R-S.D.; and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on Oct. 17. Previous versions of the bill have also been introduced several times, including in the U.S. Senate in 2020 and 2021 and the U.S. House of Representatives in 2021.

The Adopt GREET Act would specifically require the EPA to apply Argonne National Laboratory’s GREET model to any fuel for which the agency has approved a pathway and deemed qualified for the RFS. The bill would also require the EPA to update its modeling every five years or report to congress to affirm its modeling is current or otherwise explain why no updates were made.

To date, Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa; Nikki Budzinski, D-Ill.; Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa; Eric Sorensen, D-Ill.; Ron Estes, R-Kan.; Mark Alford, R-Mo.; Mike Bost, R-Ill.; Brad Finstad, R-Minn.; Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa; Zach Nunn, R-Iowa; Don Bacon, R-Neb.; and Jake LaTurner. R-Kan., have signed on to cosponsor the bill.

The Adopt GREET Act is supported by the Renewable Fuels Association, Growth Energy, American Coalition for Ethanol, National Corn Growers Association, South Dakota Corn Growers Association, POET, Gevo, and the National Oilseed Processors Association.

“We appreciate Reps. Johnson, Smith, Craig and Pocan for leading the reintroduction of legislation, which will ensure the global gold-standard modeling tool for lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions will be used to properly value corn ethanol’s carbon footprint when establishing future regulations impacting biofuels,” said Brian Jennings, CEO of ACE. “Enactment of this bipartisan bill will ensure ethanol plays a significant role in decarbonizing the transportation sector.”

“This legislation would go a long way to ensure that renewable fuel regulations are based on sound science and current data, not obsolete information and speculative theories,” said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the RFA. “The Argonne National Laboratory GREET model is recognized around the world as the gold standard for analyzing the lifecycle GHG impacts of renewable fuels like ethanol, regularly updated to reflect efficiency improvements and technological advancements in the fuel production process. We thank Representatives Dusty Johnson, Adrian Smith, Angie Craig and Mark Pocan for your efforts to require scientific integrity and accuracy in federal government regulatory actions on renewable fuels.”

“The GREET Model isn’t just the most accurate, complete tool for lifecycle analysis; it’s also a critical part of securing a successful future for America’s biofuels producers and the rural communities they support,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. “The Adopt GREET Act is a commonsense piece of legislation that would give producers greater certainty and allow for homegrown bioethanol to play an even bigger role in decarbonizing the transportation section. We applaud the introduction of this bill in the House by Representatives Johnson, Smith, Craig, and Pocan, and hope to see it quickly approved and signed into law.”

A full copy of the Adopt GREET Act is available on Johnson’s website.