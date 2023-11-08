By Chevron Lummus Global | November 08, 2023

Chevron Lummus Global LLC on Nov. 7 announced the completion and successful startup of an ISOTERRA unit as part of Chevron's renewable fuel conversion project at their El Segundo Refinery in Southern California.

The ISOTERRA unit leverages both the refinery's existing assets and Chevron Lummus Global's proprietary catalyst and reactor internals technology to achieve exceptional diesel yields. The conversion from a diesel hydrotreater (DHT) allowed for a quick turnaround of the existing unit, establishing El Segundo as Chevron's first petroleum refinery with the flexibility to supply diesel fuel derived entirely from renewable or traditional feedstocks.

"This is a significant milestone for CLG, and we take great pride in our partnership with Chevron to deliver lower carbon solutions to the market," said Rajesh Samarth, chief commercial officer of Chevron Lummus Global. "The successful startup of this one-of-a-kind ISOTERRA unit demonstrates the viability and scalability of our renewable fuels technology. It also highlights our commitment to helping our customers meet their goals and satisfy the growing demand for alternative fuels."

CLG's ISOTERRA technology is an all-hydroprocessing route designed specifically for converting lipid-rich feedstocks into ASTM-approved renewable diesel or sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This process provides a viable alternative for the transportation sector, helping to deliver lower carbon solutions.