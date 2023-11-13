By Honeywell | November 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Honeywell announced today that CVR Renewables CVL LLC, a subsidiary of CVR Energy Inc., will utilize Honeywell’s Ecofining technology in its evaluation of a potential project to produce biofuels from feedstocks such as distillers corn oil, at its facility in Coffeyville, Kansas or in the surrounding area. The potential new Ecofining plant is being designed to convert approximately 30,000 barrels per day of waste feeds/feedstocks to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable diesel and other products.

Provided the project receives approval, CVR Renewables should be able to realize a capital efficient and high-yield solution, ideal for producing biofuels from 100 percent renewable feedstocks. SAF produced with Honeywell’s Ecofining technology is a drop-in replacement fuel that requires no changes to aircraft technology or fuel infrastructure. SAF can be used in blends of up to 50 percent SAF with the remainder being conventional (fossil-based) jet fuel. Honeywell’s Ecofining process is a proven technology that has been used around the world for years to produce SAF that can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions up to 80 percent when compared to the emissions from fossil fuels.

“Renewable fuels are in high demand, and Honeywell’s Ecofining technology can help CVR Renewables maximize SAF production for commercial aviation use,” said Barry Glickman, vice president, general manager, Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions. “The Ecofining process was developed to deliver industry-leading performance using a wide range of feedstocks. This technology is ready-now and has already been selected for use in more than 40 plants globally.”

“We are excited about Honeywell’s Ecofining technology and the potential role it could play in our efforts to decarbonize our business,” said Mike Wright, executive vice president and chief operating officer of CVR Energy.

Honeywell’s Ecofining process, developed in collaboration with Eni SpA, can be used to convert waste plant-based oils, animal fats and other waste feedstocks to renewable diesel and SAF. It has been used to produce SAF commercially since 2016. Honeywell now offers solutions across a range of feedstocks to meet the rapidly growing demand for renewable fuels. In addition to the Ecofining™ process, Honeywell’s renewable fuels portfolio includes the UOP Ethanol to Jet process and the recently announced Honeywell UOP eFining process, which converts green hydrogen and carbon dioxide-derived methanol into eFuels.

Honeywell recently committed to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. This commitment builds on the company’s track record of sharply reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of its operations and facilities as well as its decades-long history of innovation to help its customers meet their environmental and social goals. About 60 percent of Honeywell’s 2022 new product introduction research and development investment was directed toward ESG-oriented outcomes for customers.