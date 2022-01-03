ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. biofuels production capacity expanded to nearly 20.87 billion gallons per year in October, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Dec. 30. Feedstock consumption was also up significantly.

Ethanol production capacity remained steady in October, at 17.393 billion gallons per year, while biodiesel capacity fell slightly from 2.462 billion gallons per year in September to 2.461 billion gallons per year in October. Capacity for renewable diesel and other biofuels, including renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha, renewable gasoline and other biofuels and biointermediates, expanded by 103 MMgy for the month, from 911 MMgy in September to 1.014 billion gallons per year in October.

Total feedstock consumption for October reached 28.076 billion pounds, up from 24.308 billion pounds in September.

U.S. biofuel producers consumed 26.204 billion pounds of corn in October, up from 22.799 billion pounds the previous month. An additional 69 million pounds of grain sorghum went to biofuels production in October, up from 27 million pounds in September.

According to the EIA, 832 million pounds of soybean oil was used to produce biofuels in October, up from 756 million pounds in September. Biofuel producers also consumed 217 million pounds of corn oil and 116 million pounds of canola oil in October, up from 167 million pounds and 106 million pounds, respectively, the previous month.

A total of 574 million pounds of waste oils, fats and greases went to biofuels production in October, including 15 million pounds of poultry fat, 141 million pounds of beef tallow, 67 million pounds of white grease, 321 million pounds of yellow grease and 30 million pounds of other forms of waste oils, fats and grease. Only 386 million pounds of waste oils, fats and greases went to biofuels production in September, including 18 million pounds of poultry fat, 90 million pounds of beef tallow, 54 million pounds of white grease, 219 million pounds of yellow grease and 5 million pounds of other waste oils, fats and greases.

The EIA also reported that approximately 64 million pounds of other feedstocks were used to produce biofuels in October, compared to approximately 67 million pounds the previous month.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.