The U.S. exported 28,666.9 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater in December, up from both 13,970.8 metric tons the previous month and 9,088.1 metric tons in December 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Feb. 8.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately half a dozen countries in December. Peru was the top destination at 18,938.7 metric tons, followed by Canada at 9,514.6 metric tons and German at 141.9 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $23.88 million in December, up from $18.58 million the previous month and $6.65 million in December 2020.

Total biodiesel exports for 2021 reached 578,357.4 metric tons at a value of $696.42 million, compared to 483,878.7 metric tons exported in 2020 at a value of $388 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.