BDI-BioEnergy International GmbH on Feb. 17 announced it has contracted with Renewable Energy Group to upgrade two biodiesel plants in Germany by installing a state-of-the-art feedstock pretreatment technology to process wastes fats and oils.

According to REG, the project is located on the North Sea harbor of Emden, Germany, near the board to The Netherlands. The new feedstock pretreatment facility will allow REG’s biodiesel plants in Emden and Oeding, Germany, to process a wider variety of feedstocks, including “generation 3” advanced feedstocks as defined under the EU’s Renewable Energy Directive (RED II).

In a statement, BDI said it will upgrade the Emden and Oeding facilities by installing its RetroFit technology. “With our innovative RetroFit programme, we are taking the two biodiesel plants to a completely new technical and economic level. The result is unique raw material flexibility, maximum plant availability and a measurably valuable contribution to the circular economy and CO 2 reduction.” said Markus Dielacher, CEO of BDI-BioEnergy International GmbH.

REG said the strategic upgrade will enable the company to continue to expand its strong global sourcing and trading position, produce more deeply decarbonized fuel and better serve European customers seeking to accelerate their transition to cleaner energy.

“This strategic investment expands our already wide selection of feedstock options that we run at Emden and Oeding today, and qualifies us to better serve the growing demand for low carbon fuel options in Europe,” said CJ Warner, president and CEO of REG. “Upgrading our German production sites with our proprietary technology will position us well for the future, build on our supply assurance and empower us to further reduce the carbon intensity of the renewable fuels we produce.”

REG has all required permits for construction and the project is expected to be complete during the second half of 2023 with startup by year-end.