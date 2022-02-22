ADVERTISEMENT

CVR Energy has announced the renewable diesel conversion project at its Wynnewood, Oklahoma, refinery is nearly complete. In addition, the company’s board of directors has approved a plan to break out its renewable fuels business as separate entity, according to statements made by President and CEO David Lamp during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call, held Feb. 23.

The renewable diesel unit at the Wynnewood refinery is currently expected to be online in April and fully operational during the second quarter, Lamp said. The unit will initially run a mix of pretreated soybean oil and corn oil. Work is also progressing on the expected installation of a feedstock pretreatment unit at the Wynnewood refinery that would allow the facility to process a wider variety of lower-carbon-intensity feedstocks.

According to Lamp, engineering and design work is also underway to evaluate a potential renewable conversion project at the company’s refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas. That project could include sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in addition to renewable diesel.

Lamp also noted that CVR’s board of directors has approved a comprehensive plan to reorganize the company to facilitate the segregation of renewables, including the formation of new entities and the transfer of assets. The plan is expected to be executed over the next 12 months, subject to any required authorizations.