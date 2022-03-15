By Clean Fuels Alliance America | March 15, 2022

The National Biodiesel Board recently unveiled its new name and new brand, Clean Fuels Alliance America, during the opening session of the 2022 National Biodiesel Conference & Expo. The transformation to Clean Fuels helps further the organization’s position as a proven, innovative part of America’s clean energy mix and helps the industry represent all its industry members: biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuels.

For nearly three decades, the trade association has worked tirelessly and passionately with notable petroleum organizations such as the National Oilheat Research Alliance, National Energy Fuels Institute, Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers, Energy Marketers of America, Independent Liquid Terminals Association and countless state oil heat associations on the local level.

"Together we have enjoyed countless successes together as we spearheaded the commercialization of biodiesel and Bioheat® fuel,” said Donnell Rehagen, CEO of Clean Fuels. “Today we wish to share our new brand with you and our continued commitment to offer our professional expertise to our partners as we pursue opening markets for biodiesel, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuels nationwide."

The clean fuels industry has seen and will continue to see significant growth as the world further prioritizes clean energy. With the support of the downstream supply chain, Clean Fuels is confident that the industry will help the nation meet its energy needs while lowering carbon and air pollutants.

"Clean Fuels is excited about working closely with the home heating oil community as it pursues its goal to decarbonize over the next decade,” said Paul Nazzaro, Clean Fuels’ longtime petroleum liaison and founder of the Nazzaro Group, LLC. “Building on more than a decade of market development, Clean Fuels stands ready to help regional state heating oil associations and its members to navigate the commercialization of Bioheat® fuel."

"We are an integral part of the solution for sustainable energy that’s not only affordable but also scalable and available now,” Rehagen said. “Further, our new name and brand represents the connected energies of our members and positions our industry for a clean fuels future."