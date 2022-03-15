ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 26,383.6 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in January, down from 28,666.9 metric tons the previous month, but up from 21,497.6 metric tons in January 2021, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on March 11.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately six countries in January. Canada was the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports at 23,751.6 metric tons, followed by Peru at 2,336.3 metric tons and Germany at 244.9 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $43.61 million in January, up from $23.88 million the previous month and $22.06 million in January 2021.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.