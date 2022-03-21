ADVERTISEMENT

Neste and bp on March 21 each announced agreements with DHL Express for the supply of approximately 400 million liters (105.67 million gallons) of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The agreements will help DHL Group reach its goal of using a 30 percent SAF blend for all air transport by 2030.

“This milestone agreement, our largest ever for SAF, underlines the growing need and urgency – as well as the commitment – to act on aviation-related emissions. We are pleased to take this significant step together with DHL, which shows the joint ambitions of both companies and is further progress in our journey towards creating a healthier planet for our children,” said Peter Vanacker, president and CEO of Neste.

“We are proud to complete this important deal which further deepens our strategic relationship with Deutsche Post DHL,” said Martin Thomsen, senior vice president, Air bp. “As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we are leveraging our value chain encompassing feedstocks, global production, logistics and airport infrastructure. Not many companies also have the trading and commercial expertise in SAF, needed to design and deliver solutions for complex customer needs.”

“As the world’s leading logistics provider, it is our commitment to provide green and more sustainable solutions for our customers. The landmark SAF deal with Neste marks a significant step for the entire aviation industry and validates the framework of our Sustainable Roadmap,” said Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group. “Using SAF is currently one of the aviation industry’s key routes to reducing CO2 emissions over the aviation fuel lifecycle with currently available aircraft types.”