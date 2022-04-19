ADVERTISEMENT

The Queensland, Australia, government on April 13 announced Australia-based Oceania Biofuels is developing a proposed 350 MMly (92.46 MMgy) renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) biorefinery in Gladstone, a city located on the eastern coast of Queensland approximately 300 miles north of Brisbane.

Construction on the $500 million project is currently expected to begin next year. Once operational, the facility is expected to process locally sourced feedstocks, including tallow, canola and used cooking oil.

“We are thrilled to be bring this world class project to Queensland. These greener alternative fuels will help reduce emissions from our planes and heavy vehicles, while creating a bridge to a more sustainable future,” said Mike Everton, CEO of Oceania Biofuels. “This is good news for Queensland and an exciting leap for Australia’s energy industry, creating regional jobs and a new export industry that will provide decarbonized fuel options for Australian industries. Gladstone is the ideal location for us as it has a highly skilled workforce and access to a deep-water port, furthering our export potential.”

