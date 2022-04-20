ADVERTISEMENT

Illinois Gov. F.B. Pritzker on April 19 signed a bill that extends the current B10 sales tax exemption until 2023 and then increases the biodiesel blend level subject to the tax exemption to B13 in 2024, B15 in 2025 and B19 in 2026.

The bill was sponsored by Illinois Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, and Illinois Rep. Eva Dina Delgado, D-Chicago, with support from the Illinois Soybean Association and Clean Fuels Alliance America.

“This hard-won victory is the result of Illinois Soybean Growers (ISG) unrelenting collaboration with the bill sponsors Senator Patrick Joyce and Representative Eva Dina Delgado, numerous partners across agriculture, biofuels producers, transportation stakeholders and clean air advocates who are all working to present a viable and immediate solution to combat carbon emissions in the transportation sector,” said Steve Pitstick, ISA chairman. “This legislation will not only significantly enhance the environmental benefits of biodiesel, but also lead to strengthened demand for this Illinois grown, renewable fuel by about 125 million gallons.”

“This law further establishes Illinois as a leader in biofuel policy, which will improve air quality for millions of Illinoisans and fuel the Illinois economy,” Pitstick continued. “At ISA, we are incredibly proud of our entire team’s outreach, the engagement of our board, and the efforts of legislators in relentless pursuit of this positive legislation for agriculture.”

“This law continues to build on the biodiesel leadership that Illinois, through ISA, has demonstrated in the past,” said Donnell Rehagen, CEO of Clean Fuels. “This innovative tax exemption program in Illinois, which has been in place since 2003, has drawn hundreds of millions of gallons of biodiesel into the state. This modification, signed by Governor Pritzker today, will expand that demand and solidify Illinois as a leading source and user of better, cleaner biodiesel.”