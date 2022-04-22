By Renewable Energy Group Inc. | April 22, 2022

Manchester United is achieving cleaner operations after deploying EnDura Fuels from Renewable Energy Group Inc. into their groundskeeping equipment. After more than 100 years of utilizing petroleum diesel in their equipment, Manchester United is taking their next step to help create a cleaner world.

Renewable Energy Group and Manchester United announced their global partnership in the summer of 2021 after Manchester United sought out a partner that would help them with their sustainability goals. Earlier this year, Renewable Energy Group began providing the Club with UltraClean BlenD, its proprietary blend of biodiesel and renewable diesel, which the Club initially utilized in their groundskeeping equipment on their training grounds, and since have expanded to the facilities and equipment at historic Old Trafford stadium.

“As we celebrate world Earth Day, it’s absolutely remarkable to see one of the biggest sports teams in the world taking this step to create a cleaner world,” said Bob Kenyon, senior vice president of sales and marketing at REG. “REG is proud to be Manchester United’s clean fuels transition partner of choice, and our proprietary line of EnDura Fuels provides a solution that allows them to improve their operations TODAY, without requiring significant infrastructure investments.”

The trial of UltraClean BlenD has yielded great results, and the organizations hope to reach a commercial agreement for fuel purchasing in the coming months. In addition, Manchester United wants to explore incorporating renewable fuels into additional Club operations, including generators.

“We want to use the power of football to really have a positive impact on our people, on the environment in which we operate, and also on the wider society,” said Collette Roche, chief operating officer of Manchester United. “We constantly want to get better in every area, and push the boundaries further, and we look to our partners to help us do that.”