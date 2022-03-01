By ENG | April 28, 2022

ENG, a leading provider of innovative, project delivery solutions for the energy industry, on April 27 commented on its previously announced project to design and build a renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel plant.

As first announced on Feb. 22 this year, ENG will utilize its modular execution strategy combined with its standard 6,500 barrel-per-day plant design and, along with its partners, provide engineering, procurement and construction services for a complete plant designed to produce approximately 100 million gallons of sustainable aviation and diesel fuel per year from renewable feed stocks. This combination benefits their client by reducing the time from final investment decision (FID) to first fuel production, reducing cost and increasing accuracy of design and procurement.

The project is currently scheduled to be completed within approximately 24 months from FID. Additionally, because this is the second U.S. project of its type under execution by ENG, it will benefit from lessons learned from a similar project as well as by using the same vendors and construction partners.

This second U.S.-based plant will utilize licensed process technology from Haldor Topsoe A/S, known as their "HydroFlex" and "Hydrogen Bridge" technologies, to produce fuels with a low carbon footprint. The plant represents an expansion of ENG's renewables project portfolio following its recent successful design, engineering, fabrication and delivery of a modular hydrogen facility valued in excess of $28 million.

Assuming the FID is made, ENG expects its scope on the current project to exceed $100 million.

"There is an ever-growing need for renewable aviation and diesel fuel in the US and we are very excited to be part of this project, which represents another major contribution to this market," said Roger Westerlind, president of ENG.

"We look forward to providing additional details on this project in the near future."