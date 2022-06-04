By Biodiesel Magazine | June 04, 2022

BDI-BioEnergy International has completed a next-generation biodiesel production plant in Bakersfield, California, for Crimson Renewable Energy, based on BDI’s patented RepCAT technology. The plant, now with an approximate production capacity of 37 MMgy, will mainly operate with waste oils and fats collected in the local region, especially from central and southern California metro area. The companies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completed project in April (pictured above).

The renewable diesel conversion project at CVR Energy’s Wynnewood, Oklahoma, refinery is nearly complete. The renewable diesel unit is expected to be fully operational in Q2, initially utilizing a mix of pretreated soybean oil and corn oil. Work is progressing on the expected installation of a feedstock pretreatment unit that will allow the facility to process a wider variety of lower-carbon-intensity feedstocks. In addition, engineering and design work is underway to evaluate a potential renewable conversion project at the company’s refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas, which may include sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in addition to renewable diesel.



ENGlobal Corp. has been selected by a confidential client to provide engineering, procurement and construction services for a renewable fuels plant designed to produce approximately 100 MMgy of SAF and renewable diesel. The U.S.-based plant is scheduled for commissioning in 2024, and will utilize licensed processes from Haldor Topsoe A/S.



Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Neste Corp. have entered into definitive agreements to form a 50/50 joint venture to produce renewable diesel following a conversion project at Marathon’s existing refinery in Martinez, California. Marathon has been working to convert the Martinez facility to renewable diesel production for several years. The company has completed a similar conversion project at its refinery in Dickinson, North Dakota. That project, with a capacity of 180 MMgy, began operating at full capacity during the second quarter of 2021.



The Martinez project will now be structured as a 50/50 joint venture with Neste. Neste is expected to contribute $1 billion to the project, inclusive of half the total project development costs projected for completion. Marathon will continue to manage project execution and operate the facility once construction is complete.



Phillips 66 is moving forward with Rodeo Renewed, a project to convert its San Francisco Refinery in Rodeo, California, into one of the world’s largest renewable fuels facilities. The project recently received approval from Contra Costa County and is expected to cost approximately $850 million. Upon completion of Rodeo Renewed, the converted facility will no longer process crude oil, instead using waste oils, fats, greases and vegetable oils to produce an initial 800 MMgy of renewable transportation fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable gasoline and SAF. Commercial operations are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.



Parkland Corp. plans to build a stand-alone renewable diesel complex at its existing Burnaby, British Columbia, crude and synthetic oil refinery, which it also plans to expand by 5,500 barrels per day (b/d). The renewable diesel operation will be capable of producing approximately 6,500 b/d. The projects will require a collective investment of approximately $600 million. Parkland has received B.C. government support for over 40% of the project costs in the form of B.C. Low-Carbon Fuel Standard Compliance Credits.



Air Products is teaming up with World Energy to build a $2 billion major expansion project at World Energy’s SAF production and distribution hub in Paramount, California. The Los Angeles County facility is the world’s first commercial-scale and North America’s only operational SAF production facility, according to Air Products, and its total fuel capacity will be expanded to 340 MMgy. The long-term, take-or-pay agreement with World Energy includes Air Products’ construction, ownership and operation of a new hydrogen plant, with the renewable fuels manufacturing facilities to be operated by World Energy. The project is scheduled to come online in 2025



Refuel Energy Inc. has begun planning construction of a 3,000 b/d renewable fuel facility in southern Ontario. The plant would utilize Haldor Topsøe’s proprietary HydroFlex and H2bridge technologies for the production of hydrogenation-derived renewable diesel and SAF. Fluor Corp. is the contractor for the facility, dubbed Refuel YYZ, and will be providing front end engineering and design services, as well as detailed engineering, procurement and construction management support. Refuel Energy expects to make a final investment decision in 2023. If approved, production would begin in 2025.



The Queensland, Australia, government announced that Australia-based Oceania Biofuels is developing a proposed 92.5 MMgy renewable diesel and SAF biorefinery in Gladstone, on the eastern coast of Queensland approximately 300 miles north of Brisbane. Construction of the $500 million project is expected to begin next year. Once operational, the plant will process locally sourced feedstocks, including tallow, canola and used cooking oil.



Twain Financial Partners closed a $136 million ground purchase and leaseback arrangement for a $300 million renewable diesel facility under development by New Rise Renewables Reno LLC in Reno, Nevada. The latest phase of construction will include a feedstock pretreatment facility, wastewater treatment facility and energy recovery system. The facility is expected to be complete by November and will be able to produce 3,000 b/d of renewable diesel.



The Oregon Department of State Lands approved the Removal-Fill Permit for Next Renewable Fuels’ $2 billion clean fuels project at Port Westward in Columbia City, Oregon. The approval allows Next to build a renewable diesel facility that will be capable of producing more than 37,500 b/d (600 MMgy) at initial startup, growing to more than 50,000 b/d at full capacity. Currently in the permitting phase, the facility is scheduled to open in 2024.



Strategic Biofuels reported that its Louisiana Green Fuels project in Caldwell Parish has finished the preliminary engineering phase and has moved into front end engineering design. Hatch is the project engineering partner and Koch Project Solutions is the project management and EPC partner.



Strategic Biofuels’ business model is focused on achieving a negative carbon footprint through carbon capture and sequestration, renewable power and forestry waste feedstocks. It is expected to produce approximately 33 MMgy of renewable fuels, with an approximate 88%/12% renewable diesel to naptha ratio. Construction is scheduled for 2023, with operations slated for late 2025 or early 2026.



A team of foremost energy industry companies led by SGP BioEnergy joined the government of Panama to announce development of Biorefineria Ciudad Dorada (Golden City Biorefinery), located in Colon and Balboa, Panama. Once online, they believe it will be the largest advanced biorefinery and SAF production platform in the world, producing 180,000 b/d (2.6 billion gallons per year) of biofuel.



Developed in partnership with private landowners, Panama Oil Terminals) and the Panama government, this project will repurpose existing facilities currently processing and storing 70% of the country's bunker fuel oil to the refinement and storage of biofuels derived from purpose-grown plant oils and waste fats and greases. The project is expected to be complete within five years.