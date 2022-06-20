ADVERTISEMENT

Cargill on June 15 announced the opening of an advanced biodiesel plant in Ghent, Belgium. The facility, which converts waste oils and residues into renewable fuel, was built by Austria-based BDI BioEnergy International.

The facility is the third plant to employ BDI’s RepCAT (repeatable catalyst) technology. The technology has also been installed at commercial facilities in California and Hungary.

The RepCAT technology ensures maximum feedstock flexibility as well as a highly efficient biodiesel production, according to BDI. The new facility in Ghent has the capacity to produce up to 115,000 metric tons of renewable fuel per year.

“Since day one of its existence, BDI has been committed the research and development of eco-friendly technologies,” said Markus Dielacher, CEO of BDI-BioEnergy International. “Our involvement in this project represents the largest quantity of orders in the corporate history – the produced top-quality biodiesel is an essential contribution to a sustainable circular economy.”

The $150 million project represents Cargill’s first foray into advanced biodiesel production. “By leveraging advanced waste-processing technology, we are providing an innovative solution that meets global renewable energy demands, respects environmental needs and helps customers realize greenhouse gas commitments,” said Alexis Cazin, managing director for Cargill Biodiesel & Carbon EMEA. “But the benefits are much broader, especially when considered alongside our global portfolio of alternative fuels, as they offer a bridge toward a future, decarbonized transportation system.”