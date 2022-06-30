By Neste Corp. | June 30, 2022

On June 29, Neste and Fly Victor, the on-demand private jet company, announced a partnership which sets a new sustainability benchmark in business aviation. Starting June 29, Victor members can purchase Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for every private jet booking globally. This enables private jet charterers to reduce the carbon footprint of their private air travel in a credible and measurable way.

Victor’s private and corporate members can reduce the carbon emissions of their air travel, meet the climate targets they have set, and credibly report on their CO2e emission reductions. Corporates signed up for Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) who are genuinely committed to reducing their Scope 3 emissions, and specifically emissions from their jet charter flights, can currently do this only by booking private jet charter flights with Victor.

As aviation in Europe sets its sights on increasing the share of SAF to up to 10 percent of all jet fuel use by 2030, this new partnership model also enables accelerated action towards this target. Given how fragmented the business aviation sector is, this “pay here, use there” solution is the first to offer SAF for every charter flight. This is crucial as it enables SAF demand to increase. Victor’s global base of influential members who have the ability and means to choose SAF and make their private travel with reduced climate impact, are offered a great opportunity to help increase the overall demand so this sustainable solution can develop more rapidly.

“I am relieved to be announcing our global partnership with Neste today. The urgent and rapid scaling-up of sustainable aviation fuel is essential if we are to achieve our net-zero goals. It's fundamental to all our stakeholders that we continue to be transparent about the emissions of our members’ private flights and, where possible, take ownership of the climate crisis. I'm thankful for the enterprise and dedication that has been put in by both the Neste and Victor team to ensure our members can now choose to replace fossil fuel with Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel on every private jet and commercial jet charter booking. Our pioneering partnership could create a SAF blueprint for the fragmented business aviation sector and help accelerate its wider usage across the aviation industry,” Toby Edwards, Co-CEO at Victor, commented.

“I’m excited that we are in this pioneering partnership together with Victor, a leader in charter aviation. It enables Victor members to purchase Neste’s SAF for any flight booked through Victor globally. It is an industry-leading blueprint that we hope other companies will follow as the aviation sector strives for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. SAF is essential to reaching this goal, immediately reducing greenhouse gas emissions from flying. Neste is committed to supporting aviation’s emission reduction goals and believes that requires a joint effort where everyone’s choice matters,” said Jonathan Wood, vice president Europe, Renewable Aviation, at Neste.

How the Victor x Neste offering works

This industry-leading partnership with Neste makes Victor the first and only on-demand private jet charter business to provide SAF to all their members for every flight booked through Victor, regardless of operator or departure airport. When booking a charter, Victor’s private and corporate members can choose how much fossil fuel they want to replace with Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel from as little as 5 percent up to 100 percent. All contributions are welcomed and encouraged. Neste ensures specific SAF volumes purchased by Victor members are delivered and used by partner aircraft operators, providing real climate benefits and greenhouse gas emission reductions of up to 80 percent.

Neste’s SAF solution was developed following the aviation sector guidance by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the gold standard for ambitious corporate climate action and reporting. Victor’s private and corporate members can credibly and measurably reduce their greenhouse gas emissions (CO₂e), with a clear chain-of-custody.

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is a today solution, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 80 percent over the fuel’s life cycle compared to fossil jet fuel. It is produced from 100 percent renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste.