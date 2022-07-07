ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 100,259.3 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater in May, up from both 70,214.1 metric tons in April and 82,320.3 metric tons in May 2021, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on July 7.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to more than a half dozen countries in May. Canada was the top destination at 69,355.1 metric tons, followed by Peru at 21,743.4 metric tons and the Netherlands at 8,500 metric tons.

The value of biodiesel exports reached $172.04 million in May, up from both $128.52 million the previous month and $94.22 million in May of last year.

Total biodiesel exports for the first five months of 2022 reached 241,798.1 metric tons at a value of $408.71 million, compared to 228,061.9 metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $232.26 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.