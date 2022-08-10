By Alfa Laval | August 10, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Alfa Laval has completed the acquisition of Desmet, part of the Desmet Ballestra Group, a world leader in engineering and supplying processing plants and technologies for edible oils and biofuel sectors. The acquisition will strengthen Alfa Laval's position in the renewable energy arena and complement its offering within edible oils.

Desmet will strengthen Alfa Laval's position in the market by adding know-how and expertise to accelerate future innovations within food, feed and biofuels – and support Alfa Laval's transformation towards renewable fuels. The business acquired includes the operational units and brands of Rosedowns and Stolz, and had a turnover of approx. EUR 300 million in 2021 – and will operate as a stand-alone entity within the Food & Water Division of Alfa Laval.