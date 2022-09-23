By Greenergy | September 23, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Greenergy, Europe’s largest producer of biodiesel from wastes, announced Aug. 25 that it is increasing production in its Amsterdam biodiesel manufacturing plant by over 25 percent. As part of the investment the company is also upgrading its pre-treatment processing capability to treat a wider range of waste oils as feedstocks for biodiesel production. The upgrades will be complete in 2023.

With waste oils a proven feedstock to reduce on-road vehicle emissions, this strategic investment also supports Greenergy’s commitment to drive transport decarbonization and meet future demand for advanced biofuels.

Christian Flach, Greenergy’s CEO said, “This investment strengthens our position as Europe’s largest manufacturer of biodiesel from wastes. As a company focused on the energy transition, we are always looking at how we can further reduce the carbon intensity of our fuel products. This investment will help accelerate the transition and drive real carbon emissions reduction for road transport.”

Roon van Maanen, director energy and circular industry at Port of Amsterdam added, “With the energy transition and the circular economy as focal points of our strategy, we are very pleased with the expansion of Greenergy. Port of Amsterdam wants to be a frontrunner in the transition towards a sustainable society. This investment underlines the strong position of the Port of Amsterdam in the production, storage and trade of advanced biofuels."