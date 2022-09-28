By TotalEnergies | September 28, 2022

TotalEnergies and SARIA, a leader on the European market for the collection and valorization of organic materials into sustainable products, have concluded an agreement to develop sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production on the Grandpuits (Seine-et-Marne) zero-crude platform.

This agreement is a major step in securing feedstock supply (used cooking oils and animal fats) eligible to produce SAF and will enable the SAF production capacity to reach 210,000 tons per year, 25 percent higher than foreseen in the initial project announced in 2020.

Under this agreement, TotalEnergies will take 50 percent of a production activity of SARIA, that will supply animal fat esters to Grandpuits. SARIA will take an equivalent stake in the biofuels business of the Grandpuits biorefinery, which will remain operated by TotalEnergies. SARIA will also directly supply used cooking oils.

“I am delighted to conclude this strategic partnership with SARIA, which reinforces the conversion of the Grandpuits refinery into a zero-crude platform oriented towards SAF. This is a major milestone in our ambition to become one of the leaders in sustainable aviation fuels,” declared Bernard Pinatel, president, refining and chemicals at TotalEnergies. “SAF is the most efficient solution to immediately reduce CO2 emissions from air travel, and its development is fully in line with the Company’s Climate ambition to get to net zero by 2050, together with society.”

The project is subject to the legal process for notifying and consulting TotalEnergies’ employee representatives and the approval of the competent authorities.