By Technip Energies | November 30, 2022

Technip Energies has been awarded a contract by TotalEnergies for the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) at Grandpuits platform in France.

This contract covers the engineering, procurement services and construction assistance (EPsCa) for the conversion of the Grandpuits refinery into a zero-crude platform oriented towards SAF.

Once in operation, this facility will have the capacity to produce 210,000 tons per year of SAF from sustainable feedstock such as used cooking oil and animal fat.

Bhaskar Patel, senior vice president for sustainable fuels, chemicals and circularity at Technip Energies declared, “We are pleased to have been selected by TotalEnergies for this project which is fully in line with Technip Energies’ strategy to accelerate the energy transition and the reduction of CO 2 emissions using SAF. We will leverage our technical expertise and execution capabilities to make this project a success and to contribute to TotalEnergies’ transformation strategy towards low-carbon businesses.”

Conversion of TotalEnergies’ Grandpuits refinery into a zero-crude platform is based on the development of several future-oriented activities in the field of biomass, renewable energies, and the circular economy.