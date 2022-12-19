By Low Carbon Fuels Coalition | December 19, 2022

On Oct. 28, the Low Carbon Fuels Coalition, a technology-neutral trade association with a proven track record of supporting and expanding clean fuel standards, announced its new executive committee. At the Advanced Bioeconomy Leadership Conference in San Francisco, the LCFC Board came together to vote on the new executive committee. Elected members will serve on the LCFC governing board for a full one (1) year term, effective Oct. 26, 2022.

•Bryan Sherbacow, Alder Fuels, was re-elected as board chairman •Michael Burns, Novozyme, was re-elected as treasurer •Lindsay Fitzgerald, Gevo, secretary

“Buoyed by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the low carbon fuels industry has embarked on a major economic expansion in the U.S. and across the globe. Our new Executive Committee is the right team to help steer the LCFC in fulfilling its mission of establishing clean fuel standards that are vital to enabling the long-term success of the industry,” said Graham Noyes, executive director of the LCFC. “With our Board that represents the many sectors of the vibrant low carbon fuel economy, we are building on our 2022 accomplishments, and setting our sights on mobilizing active campaigns to secure new LCFS’s in several states and at the federal level. We expect some hard-fought victories in 2023 and I look forward to working with the new Executive Committee and Board to continue to grow the clean fuels economy.”

For more information about the Low Carbon Fuels Coalition visit: lcfcoalition.com