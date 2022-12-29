By U.S. Department of Energy | December 29, 2022

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Bioenergy Technologies Office announced its intent to issue two funding opportunity announcements (FOAs) in early 2023.

These potential FOAs, “Reducing Agricultural Carbon Intensity and Protecting Algal Crops (RACIPAC)” and the “2023 Conversion R&D” will enable the sustainable use of domestic biomass and waste resources to produce biofuels and bioproducts, and to advance the Biden Administration’s goal of delivering an equitable, clean energy future that puts the United States on a path to achieve net-zero emissions, economy-wide, no later than 2050. The prospective RACIPAC FOA would support high-impact research and development (R&D) focusing on reducing the carbon intensity of agricultural feedstocks, improving soil carbon levels, and protecting cultivated algae from pests under two areas of interest:

Climate-smart agricultural practices for low carbon intensity feedstocks, and Algae crop protection.

The prospective 2023 Conversion R&D FOA would support the development of technologies that convert domestic lignocellulosic biomass and waste resources—including industrial syngas—into affordable biofuels and bioproducts that significantly reduce carbon emissions under two main areas of interest:

Overcoming barriers to syngas conversion, and Strategic opportunities for decarbonization of the chemicals industry through biocatalysts.

Both potential FOAs will help to meet the goals of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge, which are to reduce aviation emissions by 20 percent by 2030, and produce sufficient sustainable aviation fuel to meet 100 percent of domestic aviation demand by 2050.

For more information, visit EERE Exchange or Grants.gov.

Learn more about funding opportunities at BETO.