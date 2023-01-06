ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 31,132 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater in November, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Jan. 5. Biodiesel imports were at 118,691 metric tons for the month.

The 31,132 metric tons of biodiesel exported in November was down when compared to the 65,978.7 metric tons exported the previous month, but up when compared to the 11,700.9 metric tons exported in November of the previous year.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately five countries in November. Canada was the top destination at 25,431.3 metric tons, followed by Peru at 5,551.3 metric tons and Germany at 454.1 metric tons.

The total value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $63.54 million in November, down from $141.91 million in October, but up from $17.13 million in November 2021.

The U.S. exported a total of 688,099.3 metric tons of biodiesel during the first 11 months of 2022 at a value of $1.32 billion, compared to 562,742.5 metric tons exported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $687.48 million.

The 118,691 metric tons of biodiesel imported in November was up from both the 62,408.2 metric tons imported in October and the 92,731.8 metric tons imported in November of the previous year.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from approximately seven countries in November. Germany was the top source of U.S. biodiesel imports at 53,210.5 metric tons, followed by Canada at 40,258.9 metric tons and Italy at 21,168.1 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports reached $232.89 million in November, up from both $124.94 million in October and $142.76 million in November 2021.

Total U.S. biodiesel imports for the first 11 months of 2022 reached 685,985.6 metric tons at a value of $1.22 billion, compared to 581,788.1 metric tons imported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $802.53 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.