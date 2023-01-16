By Clean Fuels Alliance America | January 16, 2023

On Jan. 11, Clean Fuels Alliance America announced the appointment of Heather Buechter as director of communications. Buechter fills a vital role in continuing the association’s rebranding efforts, publicizing the organization’s extensive research and education work, and finding new, innovative ways to promote the industry and its growth.



“We are extremely pleased to welcome Heather Buechter to the Clean Fuels team,” said Clean Fuels CEO Donnell Rehagen. “Heather is bringing solid experience in communications and the media to this key role in our association. We are excited that she will help tell our industry’s story as our members rapidly grow this industry.”



“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to serve Clean Fuels Alliance America and its members in this important role,” Buechter added. “With growing pressure to reduce carbon emissions, I’m eager to use my skills to further advance the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry.”



Most recently, Heather served as director of communications for the Missouri Catholic Conference at its headquarters in Jefferson City, where she focused on promoting the organization’s mission through social media, the website and podcasts.



Prior to that, Heather spent 12 years as a broadcast journalist. She served as the Evening News Anchor at KOLR-TV – the CBS affiliate in Springfield, Missouri. There, she earned notable awards for her work, including the regional Edward R. Murrow Award in 2021 for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.



An Arkansas native, Heather earned a B.A. in Communication from the University of Arkansas.



Buechter joins the association ahead of the annual Clean Fuels Conference, to be held January 23-26 in Tampa, Florida.