U.S. operable biofuels production capacity was up in November, with gains for both ethanol and renewable diesel, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Jan. 31. Total feedstock consumption was up slightly from October.

Total operable biofuels capacity reached 21.941 billion gallons in November, up 540 MMgy when compared to the 21.401 billion gallons of capacity in place in October. When compared to November 2021, capacity was up 979 MMgy.

Ethanol capacity reached 17.179 billion gallons in November, up 4 MMgy when compared to the 17.175 billion gallons of capacity in place the previous month, but down 292 MMgy when compared to the 17.467 billion gallons of capacity in place as of November 2021.

Biodiesel capacity was at 2.092 billion gallons in November, flat with the previous month, but down 297 MMgy when compared to the 2.389 billion gallons of capacity reported for the same month of the previous year.

Capacity for renewable diesel and associated fuels, including renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha, renewable gasoline, and other biofuels and biointermediates, expanded to 2.67 billion gallons in November, up 536 MMgy when compared to October. Capacity was up 1.564 billion gallons when compared to the 1.106 billion gallons of capacity in place as of November 2021.

Total biofuel feedstock consumption for November was approximately 27.619 billion pounds, up 109 million pounds when compared to the 27.510 billion pounds of feedstock consumed the previous month, but down 474 million pounds when compared to the 28.093 billion pounds of feedstock consumed in November 2021.

Biofuel producers consumed 25.213 billion pounds of corn in November, up from 25.145 billion pounds the previous month, but down from 26.155 billion pounds in November of the previous year. An additional 298 million pounds of sorghum was used to produce biofuels in November, down from 328 million pounds in October, but up from 155 million pounds in November 2021.

An estimated 943 million pounds of soybean oil went to biofuels production in November, up from 906 million pounds the previous month and 818 million pounds in November of the previous year. Biofuel producers also consume d241 million pounds of corn oil in November, up slightly from 238 million pounds in October, but down from 244 million pounds in November 2021. Canola oil consumption fell to 133 million pounds, down from 166 million pounds in October and 133 million pounds in November of the previous year.

Biofuel producers consumed 511 million pounds of yellow grease, 155 million pounds of beef tallow, 59 million pounds of white grease, and 19 million pounds of poultry fat in November. Consumption was at 464 million pounds, 127 million pounds, 61 million pounds, and 16 million pounds, respectively, in October, and at 347 million pounds, 112 million pounds, 49 million pounds, and 17 million pounds, respectively, in November 2021.

Biofuel producers also consumed 67 million pounds of recycled feeds and wastes classified as “other” in November, up from 59 million pounds in October and 63 million pounds in November of the previous year.

The EIA withheld data on several types of feedstocks, including other types of waste oils, fats and greases; yard and food waste; and other feedstocks not elsewhere specified or identified in order to avoid disclosure of individual company data.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.