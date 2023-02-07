ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 65,041 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater in December, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Feb. 7. Biodiesel exports for the full year reached 753,140.3 metric tons. Biodiesel imports for December reached 99,128.5 metric tons, with imports for the full year 2022 at

The 65,041 metric tons of biodiesel exported in December was up from both the 31,132 metric tons exported the previous month and the 40,928.6 metric tons exported in December 2021.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately eight countries in December. Canada was the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports at 62,310 metric tons, followed by Peru at 2,549.3 metric tons and Germany at 100.4 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $159.41 million in December, up from $63.54 million in November and $30.31 million in December 2021.

Total U.S. biodiesel exports for 2022 reached 753,140.3 metric tons at a value of $1.48 billion, compared to 603,671.1 metric tons exported in 2021 at a value of $717.79 million. Canada was the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports in 2022, at 636,127.7 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 76,159 metric tons and Norway at 28,916.4 metric tons.

The 99,128.5 metric tons of biodiesel imported by the U.S. in December was down from 118,691 metric tons in November, but up slightly from 98,721.6 metric tons in December 2021.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from approximately a half dozen countries in December. Germany was the top source of U.S. biodiesel imports, at 36,980.6 metric tons, followed by Canada at 32,116 metric tons and South Korea at 16,111.6 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports reached $1.91.84 million in December, down from $232.89 million in November, but up from $145.28 million in December of the previous year.

Total U.S. biodiesel imports for 2022 reached 785,114.1 metric tons at a value of $1.42 billion, compared to 680,509.8 metric tons imported in 2021 at a value of $947.81 million. Canada was the top source of U.S. biodiesel imports last year, at 330,168.3 metric tons, followed by Germany at 279,577.6 metric tons and Spain at 79,729.5 metric tons.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.