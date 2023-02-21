By Topsoe | February 21, 2023

Sasol, the global chemicals and energy company, and Topsoe, a global leader in carbon emission reduction technologies, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the intent to establish a 50/50 joint venture (JV) in 2023 to produce sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

Roeland Baan, CEO at Topsoe, said, “We are very excited to announce this MoU, as it underlines our ambition to help decarbonize some of the most critical sectors in the world. If we are to reach net zero on a global scale by 2050 in order to fight climate change, all solutions need to be put into play. Creating a low carbon aviation sector is an important piece of the puzzle, and we’re excited to extend our partnership with Sasol to help speed up decarbonization. Combined, we have the technologies, capabilities and willingness to take the lead.”

Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol president and CEO said, “Sasol is excited to enter into this MOU with Topsoe to further Sasol’s long-term global sustainable aviation fuel ambition, as advanced in recent years by Sasol ecoFT, which was established to pursue SAF opportunities globally. We are fundamentally transforming our business by focusing on decarbonizing our operations, while preserving and growing value. The MoU is underpinned by decades of collaboration between our companies in technology development, commercialization and operations. The combination of these building blocks and know how to offer solutions in aviation decarbonization, is very exciting.”

Sasol and Topsoe seek to enhance and enable faster SAF production development through the establishment of a JV. The JV will produce SAF derived from non-fossil feedstock, utilizing green hydrogen, sustainable sources of CO 2 and/or biomass based on Sasol’s Fischer Tropsch and Topsoe’s relevant SAF technologies. These unique and complementary technologies offer multiple pathways to SAF production at scale.

The partnership between Sasol and Topsoe, through Sasol ecoFT, is already well positioned to be a strong player in this growing market through leading technological capabilities and collaboration with the aviation industry. Sasol and Topsoe have been strategic partners for more than 25 years.