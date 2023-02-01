By KBR Inc. | February 23, 2023

KBR announced Feb. 20 that it has launched sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technology in alliance with Swedish Biofuels AB, a technology developer and pioneer in cutting-edge research on biofuels.

The alliance extends KBR's decarbonization and energy transition portfolio into the aviation sector with a differentiated SAF offering. In addition to processing ethanol, this technology can also convert carbon dioxide and synthesis gas to SAF, thereby expanding opportunities for KBR's clients to utilize captured carbon toward a cleaner, greener future. Validation of this advanced technology was performed in conjunction with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

"We are thrilled to help the aviation sector in implementing solutions to advance their sustainability objectives," said Doug Kelly, KBR president, technology. "Swedish Biofuels, the developer of the technology, has an unparalleled history of research and innovation in SAF and we are confident this technology will emerge as the leading SAF solution for our clients."

"Our technology for producing sustainable aviation fuels will be instrumental in lowering CO 2 emissions from the aviation sector and meeting net zero emission targets by 2030 and beyond. This technology is unique as it is ready-to-use real jet fuel as opposed to a blend component," said Angelica Hull, managing director, Swedish Biofuels.

KBR is pioneering decarbonization initiatives through its low carbon technologies and constant process innovation to reduce emissions.