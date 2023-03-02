By Yield10 Bioscience Inc. | March 02, 2023

Yield10 Bioscience Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with American Airlines Inc. on Feb. 27, 2023 to collaborate in developing the value chain for Camelina as a low-carbon feedstock oil for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). American is committed to helping to scale SAF production as a cornerstone of its climate strategy this decade.

Under the MOU, Yield10 and American plan to work together to support the development of the Camelina oil-based SAF value chain with the potential to secure offtake agreements for Camelina oil-based SAF for use in the commercial airline business. The companies also plan to work together to support applications for government grants to support the establishment of infrastructure to support Camelina oil as a feedstock to refineries producing SAF.

“SAF made from feedstocks that maximize carbon reduction is critical to our climate goals,” said Jill Blickstein, American’s vice president of sustainability. “We believe cover crops, like the Camelina varieties that Yield10 is working on, could play a significant role in helping us decarbonize. Since oilseed cover crops may also have other environmental benefits, such as helping reduce erosion and maintaining soil moisture, it makes them even more compelling.”

“Yield10 is developing elite Camelina varieties to enable winter cover cropping and harvest of low-carbon intensity feedstock oil for the SAF market,” said Oliver Peoples, Ph.D., president and CEO of Yield10 Bioscience. “With this new relationship in place with American, we continue to make progress toward our goal of establishing a network of collaborations across the biofuel value chain to support the establishment of Camelina as a major new source of feedstock oil for transportation fuel. We are excited to be aligned with American on the potential for Camelina to play an important role in sustainably de-carbonizing SAF. We look forward to working closely with American to establish the performance profile of Camelina feedstock oil and to develop the value chain for SAF from field to flight.”