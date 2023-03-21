By U.S. Department of Energy | March 21, 2023

The Department of Energy today announced $14 million in funding to support and optimize the production of affordable biofuels and biochemicals while significantly reducing carbon emissions. This funding will advance the Biden-Harris administration’s goals to address the climate crisis by building a clean and equitable energy economy and driving innovation in renewable energy and chemicals production.

The 2023 Conversion Research and Development (R&D) funding opportunity announcement (FOA) will accelerate the growth of the bioeconomy by supporting the development of high-impact technologies that convert domestic biomass and waste resources into affordable biofuels and bioproducts through two topic areas:

Topic 1: Overcoming Barriers to Syngas Conversion

Topic 2: Strategic Opportunities for Decarbonization of the Chemicals Industry Through Biocatalysts

Both topic areas contribute to goals outlined in the DOE Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap, to produce low-carbon, renewable chemicals, and the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge to produce 35 billion gallons of SAF annually by 2050—enough to meet 100% of U.S. aviation fuel demand.

To facilitate the formation of project teams for this FOA, BETO has compiled a Teaming Partner List tool that allows organizations to explore collaborating with other prospective applicants. Guidance on how to be included on the Teaming Partner List and how to create a team partnership is available on the 2023 Conversion R&D FOA Teaming Partner List Guidance webpage.

The FOA concept paper deadline is 5:00 pm (ET) on April 21, 2023, and full applications are due by 5:00 pm (ET) on June 16, 2023. View the full funding opportunity announcement and register to apply on the EERE Exchange. More information on the FOA and application process will be provided during an informational webinar on March 30, 2023. Also, be on the lookout for related upcoming funding opportunities from DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM).