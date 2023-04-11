By Continental Refining Co. | April 11, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Continental Refining Company is proud to announce that it is now purchasing soybeans from farmers in Central Kentucky. CRC's soybean processing facility is fully operational and has the ability to process 330 tons of soybeans into 250 tons of high-protein soybean meal daily, with the potential to expand production to over 500 tons per day. Soybean hulls, a valuable feed ingredient for livestock and poultry, are also extracted from the outer layer of soybeans during the crushing process.

The expansion of the soybean meal and hulls product line enables the plant to process almost four million bushels of soybeans per year (84,000 tons) into vegetable oil and soybean meal and hulls for livestock and poultry feed. Additionally, the company's biodiesel refining division is expected to generate up to five million gallons per year.

"Continental Refining Company is urgently seeking to meet the growing demand for high-quality soybean meal, hulls, and crude soybean oil that we use to produce CRC's UltraBurn diesel blends and pure biodiesel. The need for these products is greater than ever, and we're calling on Central Kentucky farmers as well as farmers residing within 150 miles of Somerset, Kentucky, to take advantage of this exciting opportunity to sell their soybeans to Continental Refining Company (CRC). Don't miss out on the chance to earn a premium for your crops while contributing to the local economy. Farmers in the western Kentucky counties of Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, and Trigg are particularly well-positioned to join us and become a part of our expanding product line. Together, we can meet the demand and continue to provide superior products and services to our valued customers,” said Demetrios Haseotes, CEO of Continental Refining Company.

Livestock producers, poultry producers, pet food manufacturers, and feed mills will be among the purchasers of soybean meal and hulls. The market size for soybean meal and hulls in the central Kentucky region is estimated to be approximately 250,000 tons per year, with demand spread throughout the regions of Tennessee, Ohio, and Indiana.

CRC's expansion into soybean processing is part of its commitment to sustainability and efficiency. The company's soybean processing facility enhances the efficiency and sustainability of its production methods by extracting valuable byproducts from the crushing process, such as soybean meal and hulls.

Continental Refining Company is looking forward to partnering with local farmers in Central Kentucky to produce high-quality soybean products for customers throughout the region. Farmers within 150 miles of Somerset, Kentucky, are invited to contact Cameron Jones at CRC at 606-679-6301 Ext. 1401 for cash bids or download the Bushel App: https://bushelpowered.com/client/continental-refining-company/.