Tidewater Renewables Ltd. on April 13 announced its renewable diesel complex under development at its Price George refinery in British Columbia is 93 percent complete, with startup expected to begin within two months.

Once fully operational, the biorefinery is expected to have a nameplate capacity of 3,000 barrels per day (45.99 MMgy). The facility also features an integrated renewable hydrogen plant.

According to Tidewater, development of the biorefinery complex continues to progress on schedule with no change the previously announced gross capital cost estimate of $342 million. The company currently estimates construction on the project is 93 percent complete with the last major piece of equipment now onsite. Construction operations commissioning has begun on several units with final completion and startup expected to begin within two months, the company said.

Tidewater also noted that the majority of the dry commissioning of the utility packages is complete and the tank farm and rail systems are ready for operation.

