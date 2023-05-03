By Raven SR Inc. | May 03, 2023

Raven SR Inc., a renewable fuels company, and Cap Clean Energy Corp., a clean energy development company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, on April 25 announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to co-develop biofuels facilities in Canada to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel (RD) for the heavy duty transport sector.

The MOU provides a roadmap for a co-development partnership for deploying Raven SR's patented Steam/CO 2 Reforming process in Cap Clean's portfolio of biofuel facilities across Canada. This partnership will allow Cap Clean to produce high-quality renewable fuels from various biomass and bio-wastes feedstocks for the difficult-to-abate transportation sector using modular systems capable of rapid production scale-up.

"This MOU with Cap Clean Energy provides a pathway to explore development opportunities in Canada, and in addition to expanding our SAF production footprint, will lay the groundwork for our first renewable diesel project," said Matt Murdock, CEO of Raven SR. "Our agreement with Cap Clean will enable the production of SAF and RD with zero to negative carbon intensities in strategic North American markets utilizing local waste feedstocks that do not compete with food production. By reducing waste and emissions, we can have a meaningful impact on mitigating climate change while meeting the growing demand for sustainable and renewable fuels."

By converting various types of wastes, such as biomass waste, municipal solid waste, organic waste, and methane from municipal solid waste into clean fuels, Raven SR offers a sustainable solution for the reliable and long-term production of SAF and renewable fuels.

"Our purpose at Cap Clean is to develop a portfolio of clean energy assets to power society with more sustainable energy," said Steve Polvi, CEO of Cap Clean. "Cap Clean is committed to becoming an industry leader in sustainable biofuels production. The announcement between Cap Clean and Raven SR will support our goals of helping to rapidly decarbonize aviation. We look forward to collaboratively working together on biofuels production scale-up, which is imperative to supporting the aviation industry to achieve its net-zero goals."

The North American jet fuel market consumes approximately 25 billion gallons per year, of which less than 1 percent is currently produced from renewable sources. The demand for SAF over the next 10 years is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10 – 15 percent.