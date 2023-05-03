By Cavitation Technologies Inc. | May 03, 2023

Cavitation Technologies Inc., a leading ESG company, which designs and manufactures innovative flow- through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide, is pleased to announce that we received two purchase orders for its low-pressure Nano Reactor System (LPN) from a biodiesel production facility in Colombia, South America, for biodiesel production with an expected capacity for 400 metric tons per day (mtpd).

Biodiesel production is important for its potential to provide a more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional diesel fuel, while also offering economic and energy security benefits.

Neil Voloshin, CEO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., commented, “The quality of the biodiesel produced from low-grade feedstock utilizing Biodiesel Nano Reactor® was found to be superior to the quality of biodiesel being produced utilizing conventional methods and technologies. This is going to be our third installation in Colombia."

The growth of the biodiesel industry in Colombia has been mainly driven by palm oil, which is the country's primary feedstock for biodiesel production. Colombia is one of the world's top producers of palm oil, and the oil is readily available, making it a cost-effective feedstock for biodiesel production.

According to data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), biodiesel production in Colombia has seen significant growth over the last decade, increasing from 13.5 million gallons in 2009 to 297.3 million gallons in 2020. In 2020, biodiesel represented about 8% of total diesel consumption in the country.

Technology overview

As an add-on to existing neutralization and pretreatment where our company's patented technology is able to reduce oil losses, the amount of caustic and acid required for neutralization. CVAT's LPN multistage Nano Reactor is designed to achieve an improved performance over conventional technologies and covers a wide range of applications in processing large volumes of fluids. In vegetable oil refining, the LPN technology offers an enhanced performance, lowered operating expenses, reduced environmental impact, exceptional oil quality, improved shelf life, and reduction of up to 90 percent of the harsh chemicals used in conventional edible vegetable oil refining processes.