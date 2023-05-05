ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 36,718.1 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater in March, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on May 4. Biodiesel imports were at 146,427.7 metric tons.

The 36,718.1 metric tons of biodiesel exported in March was up when compared to both the 18,576.8 metric tons exported in February and the 29,252 metric tons exported in March 2022.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately a half of dozen countries in March. Canada was the top destination at 31,587.1 metric tons, followed by Peru at 4,405.7 metric tons and Germany at 289.2 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $61.01 million in March, up from both $32.31 million the previous month and $46.86 million in March of the previous year.

Total U.S. biodiesel exports for the first quarter of 2023 reached 68,203 metric tons at a value of $116.14 million, compared to 71,324.6 metric tons exported during the same period of 2022 at a value of $108.15 million.

The 146,427.7 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater imported in March was up when compared to both the 123,302.2 metric tons imported in February and the 105,175.1 metric tons imported in March of last year.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from approximately 10 countries in March. Germany was the primary source of U.S. biodiesel imports at 42,825.7 metric tons, followed by Canada at 40,483.8 metric tons and Spain at 30,363.9 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports reached $256.78 million in March, up from $225.7 million the previous month and up from $162.63 million in March of the previous year.

Total U.S. biodiesel imports for the first three months of the year reached 402,766.6 metric tons at a volume of $737.41 million, compared to 183,878.9 metric tons imported during the same period of 2022 at a value of $275.23 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.