U.S. operatable biofuels capacity expanded by 381 MMgy in March, with gains for renewable diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel. Total feedstock consumption was at 27.087 billion pounds in March, up from 24.537 billion pounds the previous month.

Total U.S. operatable biofuels capacity reached 23.099 billion gallons per year in March, up 381 MMgy when compared to the 22.718 billion gallons of capacity reported for the previous month. When compared to the 22.022 billion gallons of capacity in place in March 2022, total operable biofuels capacity was up 2.077 billion gallons per year.

Fuel ethanol capacity was at 17.734 billion gallons in March, up 339 MMgy when compared to the previous month, and up 411 MMgy when compared to the same month of last year.

Biodiesel capacity expanded to 2.087 billion gallons per year in March, up 24 MMgy when compared to February, but down 144 MMgy when compared to March 2022.

Capacity for renewable diesel and associated fuels, includes renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha, renewable gasoline and other biofuels and biointermediates, reached 3.278 billion gallons per year in March, up 18 MMgy when compared to February and up 1.81 billion gallons per year when compared to March of last year.

U.S. biofuel producers consumed approximately 27.087 billion pounds of feedstock in March, up 2.55 billion pounds when compared to the 24.537 billion pounds of feedstock consumed in February, but down 106 million pounds when compared to the 27.193 billion pounds of feedstock consumed in March 2022.

Biofuel producers consumed 24.424 billion pounds of corn in March, up from 22.33 billion pounds the previous month, but down from 25.383 billion pounds in March of last year. Grain sorghum consumption was at 242 million pounds in March, up from both 208 million pounds in February and 97 million pounds in March 2022.

A total of 953 million pounds of soybean oil was consumed by U.S. biofuel producers in March, including 593 million pounds consumed by biodiesel plant and 360 million pounds consumed by renewable diesel facilities. Consumption of soybean oil was at 910 million pounds in February, including 536 million pounds consumed by biodiesel plants and 374 million pounds consumed by renewable diesel plants. Soybean oil consumption for March 2022 was at 908 million pounds, including 655 million pounds that went to biodiesel production and 253 million pounds that went to renewable diesel production.

Canola oil consumption reached 322 million pounds in March, up from 168 million pounds in February. The EIA withheld the volume of canola oil that went to biofuel production in March 22 in order to avoid disclosure of individual company data. Corn oil consumption was at 220 million pounds in March, up from 207 million pounds the previous month and 212 million pounds in March of the previous year.

Biofuel producers also consumed 562 million pounds of yellow grease, 239 million pounds of beef tallow, 45 million pounds of white grease and 9 million pounds of poultry fat in March. Consumption was at 404 million pounds, 192 million pounds, 33 million pounds and 22 million pounds, respectively, in February, and at 338 million pounds, 127 million pounds, 47 million pounds and 15 million pounds, respectively, in March 2022.

An additional 71 million pounds of feedstock identified as “other” recycled feeds and waste went to biofuel production in March, up from 63 million pounds in February and 66 million pounds in March of last year.

The EIA withheld data on several other types of feedstock, including yard and food waste, “other” fats oils and greases, and feedstock categorized as “other” in March to avoid disclosure of individual company data.

