By Illinois Soybean Association | June 01, 2023

The Illinois Soybean Association recently launched an updated B20 Club webpage that features an interactive map of Illinois-based organizations that utilize 20 percent biodiesel and higher blends to fuel their fleets.

“The B20 Club of Illinois is proud to launch our updated website and recommit ourselves to our core mission of educating fleets and stakeholders on the immediate benefit of implementing lower-carbon and cleaner-burning fuels like B20. Doing so provides measurable benefits that provide a cleaner today and better tomorrow,” said Bailey Arnold, Director of Clean Air Initiatives at the American Lung Association and the Program Lead for the B20 Club.

“The American Lung Association’s Department of Clean Air Initiatives is proud to partner with the Illinois Soybean Association checkoff program to educate fleets and stakeholders on the immediate health and environmental benefits of using drop-in solutions like biodiesel through the award-winning B20 Club of Illinois,” said Arnold.

The B20 Club is a partnership between the Illinois Soybean Association checkoff program and the American Lung Association that recognizes a select group of organizations throughout Illinois with strong commitments to run their fleets on biodiesel blends of 20 percent or greater. Since 2014, B20 Club members have consumed more than 88.5 million gallons of B20 and higher biodiesel blends, contributing to cleaner air and more sustainable operations. In total, member fleets have provided an estimated $13.2 million in health benefits and reduced CO2 and equivalent emissions equal to planting more than 2.5 million trees.

“B20 Club fleets continue to be on the forefront of pushing new technologies to reducing their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in hard to electrify sector vehicles,” said David Kubik, public policy manager at ISA. “The fleet managers in the B20 Club are not only instrumental in reducing GHG emissions in their communities, but also, are instrumental in sharing their positive experiences using biodiesel blends with other fleets.”

To visit the B20 Club webpage, go to www.ilsoy.org/b20-club/.