By TotalEnergies | June 07, 2023

Ahead of the Paris Air Show held in Le Bourget, TotalEnergies is stepping up production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and low carbon energies of its Grandpuits site. These investments reflect the company’s ambition to develop low carbon energies and the circular economy, and consist of:

•The doubling of SAF production at Grandpuits, bringing the site’s annual production capacity to 285,000 tons, i.e. more than double the capacity announced in 2020. This new investment responds to the gradual increase in minimum SAF shares mandated by the EU, and set at 6 percent for 2030.

•The development of low carbon energies at the Grandpuits zero-crude platform, with the construction of a biomethane production unit with annual capacity of 80 gigawatthours (GWh), equivalent to the annual demand of 16,000 people. It will be supplied with organic waste from the biorefinery, and will prevent the emission of almost 20,000 tons of CO₂ every year. The unit strengthens TotalEnergies’ position as leader in biogas production in France.

"The zero-crude platform at Grandpuits will be a major French site for the production of sustainable aviation fuel, which is the most effective solution for immediately cutting CO 2 emissions from air transport. These new projects further strengthen the site’s conversion, toward sustainability, decarbonization and the circular economy," said Bernard Pinatel, president, Refining & Chemicals at TotalEnergies.

The company has also noted the decision taken by its partner Corbion not to pursue the bioplastic production project, owing to increased costs. In the light of the new investments announced today and others to come, TotalEnergies confirms the maintenance of 250 jobs at the site, in line with the commitments it made in September 2020.