ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 147,212.9 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater in April, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on June 7. Imports of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater reached 134,326.1 metric tons.

The 147,212.9 metric tons of biodiesel exported in April was up from both the 36,718.1 metric tons exported in March and the 70,214.1 metric tons exported in April 2022.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately seven countries in April. Canada was the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports at 132,111.7 metric tons, followed by Peru at 14,089 metric tons and Singapore at 400.7 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $266.39 million in April, up from both $61.01 million the previous month and $128.52 million in April of last year.

Total biodiesel exports for the first four months of 2023 reached 215,415.9 metric tons at a value of $382.53 million, compared to 141,538.8 metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $236.67 million.

The 134,326.1 metric tons of biodiesel imported in April was down when compared to the 146,427.7 metric tons imported in March, but up from the 73,588.5 metric tons imported in April 2022.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from approximately seven countries in April. Germany was the top supplier of biodiesel to the U.S. market at 42,556.1 metric tons, followed by Canada at 34,346.8 metric tons and Spain at 27,861 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports reached $323.87 million in April, down from $256.78 million in March, but up from $117.42 million in April of last year.

Total biodiesel imports for the first four months of 2023 reached 537,092.7 metric tons a value of $970.28 million, compared to 392,654 metric tons imported during the same period of last year at a value of $257.47 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.