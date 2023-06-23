By Volaris | June 23, 2023

Volaris, the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, announces a $50 million investment agreement alongside Indigo Partners, GenZero, Cleanhill Partners, Frontier Airlines, and Wizz Air. The investment aims to accelerate the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) worldwide through the North American startup CleanJoule.

CleanJoule will utilize this investment to develop its technology for producing high-performance and cost-effective SAF from agricultural waste and organic residues. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), SAF, with its lower carbon footprint, could potentially contribute up to 65 percent of the emissions reductions required for the aviation sector to achieve zero emissions by 2050.

As part of the consortium's investment, Volaris, Frontier Airlines, and Wizz Air have agreed to acquire a total of 90 million gallons of SAF, with Volaris estimated to receive 30 million gallons. "The development of sustainable fuel has made significant progress but still faces challenges, such as achieving competitive and cost-effective production volumes, especially for airlines operating under the low-cost model. That is why joining this investment is crucial to ensure the viability of our model and the sustainability of our business," commented Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' president and CEO.

Through its corporate sustainability strategy, Volaris implements practices that reduce the environmental impact of its operations. As part of this commitment, the airline maintains one of the youngest fleets in the continent, with over 50 percent of its aircraft being NEO models. In August 2022, Volaris successfully conducted its first flight using a blend of SAF.