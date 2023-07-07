ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 106,744.4 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater in May, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on July 6. Biodiesel imports were at 119,073.4 metric tons.

The 106,744.4 metric tons of biodiesel exported in May was down when compared to the 147,212.9 metric tons exported the previous month, but up when compared to the 98,458 metric tons exported in May of last year.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately nine countries in May. Canada was the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports at 102,929.1 metric tons, followed by Peru at 3,297.9 metric tons and Singapore at 207.1 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports was at $197.79 million, down from $266.39 million in April, but up from $169.8 million in May 2022.

Total biodiesel exports for the first five months of this year reached 322,160.3 metric tons at a value of $580.32 million, compared to 258,614.5 metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $429.49 million.

The 119,073.4 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater imported in May was down when compared to the 134,326.1 metric tons imported the previous month, but up when compared to the 43,553.3 metric tons imported in May of last year.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from approximately eight countries in May. Germany was the top source of U.S. biodiesel imports at 44,140.9 metric tons, followed by Canada at 37,119.7 metric tons and Spain at 19,273.2 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports reached $196.7 million in May, down from $232.87 million in April, but up from $70.6 million in May 2022.

Total biodiesel imports for the first five months of 2023 reached 656,166.1 metric tons at a value of $1.17 billion, compared to 308,183.5 metric tons imported during the same period of 2022 at a value of $471.18.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.