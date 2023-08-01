ADVERTISEMENT

Operable biofuels production capacity in the U.S. fell slightly in May, with reductions for both ethanol and biodiesel, according to date released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on July 31. Total feedstock consumption was up when compared to the previous month and May 2022.

Total biofuels production capacity was at 23.06 billion gallons per year in May, down 75 MMgy when compared to the 23.135 billion gallons of capacity reported for the previous month, but up 1.605 billion gallons when compared to the 21.455 billion gallons of capacity reported for May 2022.

Fuel ethanol capacity fell to 17.07 billion gallons per year in May, down 70 MMy when compared to the 17.77 billion gallons of capacity in place in April. Ethanol capacity, however, was up 382 MMgy when compared to the 17.318 billion gallons of capacity reported for May of last year.

Biodiesel capacity fell to 2.082 billion gallons in May, down 5 MMgy when compared to the 2.087 billion gallons of capacity reported for April and down 133 MMgy when compared to the 2.215 billion gallons of capacity in place as of May 2022.

Capacity for renewable diesel and associated fuels, including renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha, renewable gasoline and other biofuels and biointermediates, was at 3.278 billion gallons per year in May, a level maintained from the previous month. When compared to the 1.922 billion gallons of capacity in place in May 2022, capacity for renewable diesel and associated fuels was up 1.356 billion gallons.

U.S. biofuel producers consumed approximately 27.635 billion pounds of feedstock in May, up 1.83 billion pounds when compared to the 25.805 billion pounds of feedstock consumed in April, and up 407 million pounds when compared to the 27.228 billion pounds of feedstock consumed in May 2022.

Biofuel producers consumed 24.585 billion pounds of corn in May, up from 23.187 billion pounds the previous month, but down from 25.01 billion pounds in May of last year. Producers also consumed 258 million pounds of grain sorghum in May, up from 222 million pounds in April and 232 million pounds in May 2022.

According to the EIA, 1.141 billion pounds of soybean oil went to biofuel production in May, including 663 million pounds consumed by biodiesel plants and 478 million pounds consumed by renewable diesel facilities. Soybean consumption was at 927 million pounds the previous month, including 579 million pounds that went to biodiesel production and 348 million pounds that went to renewable diesel production. In May 2022, an estimated 856 million pounds of soybean oil went to biofuel production, including 594 million pounds consumed by biodiesel producers and 262 million pounds consumed by renewable diesel producers.

Biofuel producers consumed 337 million pounds of corn oil in May, up from 295 million pounds the previous month and 246 million pounds in May of last year. Canola oil consumption reached 296 million pounds in May, up from 257 million pounds in April and 121 million pounds in May 2022.

Biofuel producers also consumed 648 million pounds of yellow grease, 229 million pounds of beef tallow, 63 million pounds of white grease and 10 million pounds of poultry fat in May. Consumption levels were at 592 million pounds, 210 million pounds, 45 million pounds and 9 million pounds, respectively in April, and at 467 million pounds, 162 million pounds, 63 million pounds, and 9 million pounds, respectively, in May 2022.

An additional 68 million pounds of feedstock classified as “other” recycled feeds and wastes was consumed in May, up from 61 million pounds in April and 62 million pounds in May of last year. The EIA withheld data on the consumption of several other feedstock types, including yard and food waste; “other” waste oils, fats and greases; and other feedstocks not elsewhere specified or identified in order to avoid disclosure of individual company data.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.