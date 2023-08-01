ADVERTISEMENT

Marathon Petroleum Corp. on Aug. 1 announced that feedstock pretreatment capabilities at the Martinez Renewable Fuels facility in California are expected to come online during the second half of 2023. The facility is expected to have the capacity to produce 730 MMgy by the end of the year.

Marathon officials discussed the Martinez project during the company’s second quarter earnings call, held Aug. 1.

The Martinez project is being developed in partnership with Neste. The biorefinery reached full Phase I production capacity of 260 million gallons per year during the first quarter of 2023. Phase II activities to add the pretreatment unit and boost capacity are currently underway. Mike Hennigan, president and CEO of Marathon, said that once Phase II is complete, the Martinez facility will be among the largest, most competitive renewable diesel facilities. He said the facility benefits from a competitive operating profile, robust logistics flexibility, an advantaged feedstock slate, and a strategic relationship with Neste.

Marathon also operates a 180 MMgy renewable diesel project in Dickinson, North Dakota. That facility began operating at full capacity in mid-2021.