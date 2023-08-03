ADVERTISEMENT

PBF Energy Inc. on Aug. 3 announced that both the renewable diesel production unit and the feedstock pretreatment unit (PTU) at the St. Bernard Renewables biorefinery co-located with its Chalmette oil refinery in Louisiana are now operational. The 320 MMgy facility primarily produces renewable diesel.

PBF Energy officials discussed the project during a second quarter earnings call, held Aug. 3.

The St. Bernard Renewables facility is jointly owned by PBF Energy and Eni Sustainable Mobility Spa. PBF and Eni announced the closing of a previously announced 50-50 partnership in St. Bernard Renewables on June 28. PBF’s affiliate contributed the biorefinery and other assets comprising the business while Eni’s affiliate committed to make capital reimbursements and contributions totaling $835 million to PBF, excluding contingent consideration, of which $432 million was paid at closing.

According to PBF President and CEO Matthew Lucey, the renewable diesel production unit and feedstock PTU are currently operating. The PTU began supplying feedstock to the biorefinery in July and the first renewable fuels were sold during the same month. Operations at St. Bernard Renewables are progressing as planned and the facility is running well, Lucey added.

The facility employs Ecofining technology developed by Eni in cooperation with Honeywell UOP.